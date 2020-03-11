MCC Health Panel inspects medical stores, checks masks
March 11, 2020

Mysuru/Mysore: Following complaints from the public that a few medical stores were selling masks at exorbitant prices, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Standing Committee on Health, led by its President Gopi, visited a few medical stores on Dhanvantri Road this morning and conducted an inspection.

The Committee members checked the masks and collected information pertaining to their prices and availability.

Speaking to SOM, MCC Health Officer Dr. D.G. Nagaraj said that the inspection was conducted in view of public complaints that some medical shops were selling masks at higher prices. He said that an order will be issued to all medical shops to put up a display board with information regarding price and availability of various types masks at the store. 

The Committee members later visited K. R. Hospital and inspected the masks and its availability at the hospital’s pharmacy. Health Committee members M.S. Shobha, Bhagya Madesh, Sharadamma, Usha Narayan, Ayaz Pasha and others were present.

