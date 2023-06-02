MCC launches ‘My Life, My Clean City’ mission

June 2, 2023

Aims to implement three ‘R’s of waste management — Reduce, Reuse, Recycle

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has initiated the ‘My Life, My Clean City’ mission where the civic body will set up dedicated counters at various places, in which people will leave household items and furniture which no more are in their use at the counter for the needy people and also to enable recycling of waste.

The initiative was launched by Mayor Shivakumar yesterday and the programme was jointly organised by MCC, Akhila Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat (Mysuru unit), Vidyaranya Trust and KMPK Charitable Trust. This initiative aims to promote recycling and cleanliness in the city.

The Mayor said that the initiative is the brainchild of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has given a call to serve the needy and at the same time implement the three ‘R’s — Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle. The initiative has been launched under Swachh Bharat Mission-2.0 and he asked the people to come forward to make this mission successful.

Shivakumar further said that the MCC is doing every possible effort to make the mission a success and said that they are reaching out to the public and asking them to donate items like clothes, furniture, home appliances and other household items instead of discarding them and contribute to waste generation. He also said that the items collected from the designated counters will be given to the needy and also will be sent for recycling.

Noting that encouraging cleanliness and proper waste management practices can significantly improve the overall environmental condition of Mysuru, Shivakumar said that such initiatives can lead to cleaner streets, reduced pollution, and preservation of natural resources.

“Widely implementing such initiatives can foster a sense of civic responsibility and community involvement. When individuals actively participate in keeping their surroundings clean, it can create a sense of pride and ownership in their locality, leading to a more pleasant living environment for everyone,” he added.

He noted that a clean and well-maintained city can attract tourists and boost the local economy. “When visitors perceive an area as clean and welcoming, they are more likely to spend time and money, benefiting businesses and the overall tourism industry,” he said.

Mysuru City and District Brahmins Association President D.T. Prakash said that such initiatives can have several positive impacts on the environment, public health, community engagement, and the economy. “We stockpile many unwanted items at our homes and we discard them one day. Instead, the items including books, furniture, clothes, utensils, toys can be donated to the recycling centres of the MCC so that the items can be reused and recycled,” he said.

Senior Health Inspector Shivaprasad, Environment Engineer Jyothi, Akhila Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat Mysuru unit President G.V. Ravishankar, Vikram Iyengar of KMPK Charitable Trust and others were present. A jatha focussing on ‘My Life, My Clean City’ was taken out from Vidyaranya Coaching Centre till the Chamundipuram Circle.