Voice of The Reader

MCC: Online property tax payment woes

April 14, 2022

Sir,

I have been trying for two days to pay the MCC property tax online.  While the property and tax details appear, once I click on the “View and Pay Tax” link it invariably says, “There is a problem generating the SAS form.” I was able to get the SAS form and pay the tax online for one PID while for the other PID it has been consistently failing.

It is frustrating to keep trying the online system and hope it works at some point of time!

While we pride ourselves as IT solution providers to the entire world, this software cuts a sorry figure. On a comparative note, I have been using the BBMP tax payment system online without issues over several years.

I hope the MCC authorities concerned will see to it that the problems are fixed at the earliest and help the tax-payers.

– S. Jagadish, Mysuru, 12.4.2022

