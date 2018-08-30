MCC polls: Where to vote?

Mysuru: The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has launched ‘Sumukha’ portal for the convenience of voters to identify their Wards and Polling Booths. Voters can search their details either with their EPIC?(Electoral Photo ID Card) number or by name.

Once the voter enters his voter ID in the portal, it will give all the necessary information such as Ward number and where in their area they are suppose to go and cast their vote. Voters can visit the portal by typing http://sumukha.info/ulbgeneralelection2018/ on their web browser.

The MCC has also set up a Control Room to help voters locate their Polling Stations. Voters can avail this service by calling Ph: 0821-2418805.