MCC switches to power-saving mode

December 7, 2025

LED shift saves Rs. 25,000 a month at MCC main office

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has switched to a power-saving mode at its main office on Sayyaji Rao Road, adopting new measures to reduce electricity consumption and bring down monthly bills. The shift to LED bulbs and energy-efficient fans has driven the change.

Earlier, MCC Office consumed between 10,000 and 11,000 units of electricity every month, resulting in bills exceeding Rs. 1 lakh. After the power-saving initiative, consumption has dropped by 20 to 30 percent —saving 2,000 to 3,000 units and reducing monthly expenses by Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 25,000.

Executive Engineer (Electricity) Deepak told Star of Mysore that along with replacing tube lights with LED bulbs and switching to modified five-star rated fans — which consume far less power than older models — fresh wiring has also been installed.

This upgrade reduces power pilferage and improves overall efficiency, all without altering the heritage structure.

The MCC’s main office houses over 25 rooms, most of which, including the Commissioner’s chamber, have undergone renovation. A total of 477 tube lights have been replaced with LED bulbs, and air-conditioning systems are being updated wherever required, Deepak noted.

As per the annual power audit, the Corporation has achieved a 20 to 30 percent reduction in electricity usage, with plans to introduce more energy-saving measures in the coming days.

Similar power-saving steps are being implemented at MCC Zonal Offices 1 and 3 and will soon extend to the remaining zones. New MCC buildings are already equipped with LED lighting, setting an example for other departments to follow, Deepak added.