Over 3,412 candidates write TET Paper-1

December 7, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The Paper-1 of Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) exams, went on smoothly, at 14 centres in the city this morning.

The exams for Paper-1, was conducted from 9.30 am to 12 noon. A total of 3,412 candidates (92.56 %) had appeared against total 3,686 candidates, who had enrolled for the morning session, with 274 candidates remaining absent.

According to a press note issued from DDPI’s office, Department of School Education and Literacy,  the exams for TET Paper-1 was conducted at following 14 centres in the city; Marimallappa High School, Sadvidya High School, Avila Convent, St. Mary’s High School, St. Joseph’s Central School, Ideal Jawa Rotary School, Maharani High School, Banumaiah High School, Nirmala High School, Shiskarani School, K.P. Convent, Rotary Brindavan School, Good Shepherd Convent and St. Philomena’s High School.

The exams for Paper-2, is scheduled to be held from 2 pm to 4.30 pm, at 47 centres in the city with 12,144 candidates enrolling for the same.

To ensure smooth going of the exams, 47 Chief Superintendents have been deputed, along with equal number of Vigilance Squad members. Along with them, are 15 Route Officers. The exam centres are under CCTV camera surveillance, with the exclusive staff at DDPI’s office monitoring the examinees through web casting and online mode.

Besides, the City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, has clamped prohibitory orders in the radius of 200 metres of exam centres, under Section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarika Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), from 6 am to 6 pm.

Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, Zilla Panchayat (ZP) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) S. Ukesh Kumar and Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr.P. Shivaraju, inspected some of the exam centres.

