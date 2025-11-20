MCC tells institutions to report and relocate stray dogs

November 20, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: As per Supreme Court directions, the heads of private and Government educational institutions, private and Government hospitals, sports complexes, bus stands, and railway stations within Urban Local Bodies (ULB) limits have been instructed to report the number of stray dogs found on their premises to the respective ULB Commissioners.

The directive follows orders issued in Suo Motu Writ Petition (Civil) No(s). 5 of 2025.

According to a press release from the Mysuru City Corporation Health Officer, the heads of these institutions have also been directed to appoint a responsible employee as a Nodal Officer to supervise the relocation of stray dogs and to ensure they do not return to the premises, to prevent nuisance and safety issues in these locations.

The release further states that the cost of relocating stray dogs will be recovered from the respective organisations.

Failure to comply with the Supreme Court’s order will result in legal action against the concerned institutions as mandated by the Court.