Udayagiri gets new Police Station

November 20, 2025

‘Udayagiri North’ to operate soon from private building in Rajivnagar

Mysore/Mysuru: In response to the growing population and geographic spread of Udayagiri locality, the Karnataka Government has approved the establishment of an additional Police Station in the area.

An official notification issued on Nov. 18 by the Home Department (Police Expenditure) confirmed the bifurcation of the existing Udayagiri Police Station into two units: Udayagiri North and Udayagiri South.

The current station will be renamed Udayagiri South, while the newly created unit will be known as Udayagiri North.

According to the Government order, both stations will be staffed with one Police Inspector, four Sub-Inspectors, eight Assistant Sub-Inspectors, 24 Head Constables and 48 Constables. Additionally, Udayagiri North will receive two Armed Police Constables to strengthen its operational capacity.

Narasimharaja constituency MLA Tanveer Sait has identified a private building near Gupta Stores in Rajivnagar 2nd Stage to house new station.

The facility will be rented and made operational immediately. Sait had previously submitted a formal request to the Government, highlighting the need for an additional Police Station in Udayagiri.