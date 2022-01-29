MCC to penalise people for indiscreet dumping of waste
January 29, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: After creating widespread awareness against indiscreet dumping of waste and garbage, the MCC is all set to penalise the public if they are found dumping wastes in a haphazard manner anywhere in the city.

MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy has asked the public to co-operate with MCC garbage collectors who arrive at doorsteps daily.

Pointing out that it has been found that many residents are failing in waste segregation, he said that it has become a habit for them to put all types and forms of waste in plastic covers and throw them along the roads.

Noting that those found indulging in such indiscreet dumping were penalised Rs.500, he said that the MCC is mulling on hiking this penalty to Rs. 1,000.

Maintaining that Mysuru had once earned the cleanest city tag and Mysureans should live up to such reputation, he said that the MCC will not tolerate any irresponsibility of the citizens and will heavily penalise those found dumping wastes.

Meanwhile, Mallesh of Namma Mysuru Foundation, said that the Foundation has been doing cleaning works around Chamundi Hill for the past couple of years. Pointing out that wastes filled covers, empty liquor bottles and water bottles are found aplenty around the foothill, he said that cattle are often found caught in problems after consuming plastic covers.

Explaining the hazards, Mallesh said that plastics need a very long time to get dissolved in earth. Noting that plastics also erase soil fertility, he said that people must co-operate with the authorities in waste disposal. Calling residents to realise their responsibility, he said the MCC on its part should act tough on residents who indulge in indiscreet waste dumping.

