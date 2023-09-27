MCC’s ‘Shaktiman’ prunes tree branches on Jumboo Savari route

September 27, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: As the Dasara ‘Nada Habba’ approaches (Oct. 15 to Oct. 24), preparations in Mysuru are in full swing. The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has embarked on a tree branch pruning initiative along the Jumboo Savari route, which spans from Mysore Palace to the Torchlight Parade Grounds in Bannimantap.

The aim is to ensure a seamless procession during Dasara, and therefore, significant tree branches that could obstruct the route are being trimmed along prominent thoroughfares such as Albert Victor Road, Sayyaji Rao Road, Bamboo Bazar, Highway Circle and Nelson Mandela Road in Bannimantap.

A special team, which includes officials from the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) and an Abhaya team from the MCC, is actively surveying the Raja Marga (procession route) to identify and prune tree branches that might pose obstacles to the Ambari-carrying elephant.

For a hassle-free passage, it is essential to maintain a minimum height clearance of 25 feet (given that the elephant carrying the Howdah stands at 22 feet). The CESC adheres to this 25-feet clearance standard. The branches are being pruned using ‘Shaktiman,’ a heavy-duty hydraulic vehicle employed for cutting dry trees and branches, as well as trimming dry tree branches.

Officials have identified specific trees on Sayyaji Rao Road, near Ayurveda Hospital, Bannimantap, and Highway Circle that require pruning. They said that they are ensuring that these tree branches are expertly trimmed to facilitate a smooth and unhindered Dasara procession.