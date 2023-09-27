CM seeks God’s blessings for rains

September 27, 2023

Chamarajanagar: Holding mass prayers for good rains is nothing new in India. People have done everything from frog weddings to dog weddings to please rain gods.

Experiencing drought-like conditions across the State and at the same time forced to comply with the orders of the Courts and water regulatory authorities to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister Siddharamaiah is seeking divine intervention for good rains.

During his visit to the revered Male Mahadeshwara Hill in Chamarajanagar this morning, Siddharamaiah said that he sought the blessings of Male Mahadeshwara Swamy for bountiful rains. “I have sincerely prayed for the Lord’s intervention to enable the State to tide over the crisis,” the CM told reporters. This move comes amidst growing concerns over water scarcity and agricultural challenges in the region.

Siddharamaiah, who returned to power for a second term, visited Male Mahadeshwara Hill, a prominent pilgrimage site known for its spiritual significance. After having darshan of Mahadeshwara Swamy, the CM expressed his concerns and hopes for the State’s well-being.

When asked about the Government’s stance on release of water, he said, “The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee has issued an order to release 3,000 cusecs of water. Currently, we are facing a water shortage crisis, and we have already sought legal advice on this matter. We intend to question this decision in the Supreme Court.”