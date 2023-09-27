14 Dasara elephants undergo weight check

September 27, 2023

Veteran Arjuna is mightiest, weighs 5,680 kgs

Mysore/Mysuru: All 14 Dasara elephants, including the eight elephants which arrived in the first batch on Sept. 1 and their weights checked on Sept. 6, underwent weight checking at Sairam and Co., 40 tonnes Electronic Weighing Services on Dhanvantri Road here this morning.

Though nine elephants arrived in the first batch on Sept. 1, the weight of Arjuna was not checked as he had gone to capture a tiger.

With the second batch of five elephants including three debutants arriving on Sept. 25 evening and Arjuna returning from tiger capturing operation, weight of all 14 jumbos were checked today.

The elephants were led through Balarama Gate (North Gate) of Mysore Palace which passed via K.R. Circle, Sayyaji Rao Road and Dhanvantri Road to reach Sairam and Co. where their weights were checked.

Veteran Arjuna weighed 5,680 kgs to remain the mightiest. Golden Howdah carrier Abhimanyu, who weighed 5,160 kgs on Sept. 6, weighed 5,300 kgs, thus gaining 140 kg in three weeks. Bhima today weighed 4,685 kgs (4,370 kg earlier) and has gained 315 kg, Mahendra, who weighed 4,530 kgs on Sept. 6, today weighed 4,665 kgs thus gaining 135 kgs more, Dhanjaya today weighed 4,990 kgs as against 4,940 kgs on Sept. 6, thus gaining 50 kg, Gopi today weighed 5,145 kgs as against 5,080 kgs on Sept. 6 and has gained 65 kgs. Kanjan weighed 4,395 kgs as against 4,240 kgs on Sept. 6, thus gaining 155 kgs, Vijaya, who weighed 2,830 kgs on Sept. 6, weighed 2,885 kgs today thus gaining 55 kgs and Varalakshmi, who had weighed 3,020 kgs on Sept. 6, today weighed 3,170 kgs, thus gaining 150 kgs more.

The weights of the second batch of five elephants are as follows: Sugreeva 5,035 kgs, Prashanth 4,970 kgs, Rohit 3,350 kgs, Hiranya 2,915 kgs and Lakshmi 3,235 kgs.

After the weights were checked, all 14 elephants were led via J.K. Grounds, Government Ayurveda Hospital Circle, Sayyaji Rao Road, K.R. Circle, Chamaraja Circle and entered the Palace through the Balarama Gate.

Police provided security and a vehicle, with a magnetic roller moved ahead of the elephants to remove any sharp metal objects on the road, which could hurt the elephants. Forest personnel also looked for non-metal sharp objects and removed them. Mysuru Division DCF (Wildlife) Saurab Kumar, RFO Santosh Hugar, Veterinarian Dr. Mujeeb Rehman, elephant caretakers Rangaraju and Akram accompanied the elephants for weight check.