Cauvery water row: City witnesses more protests

September 27, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: With the latest directive of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) also going against the interests of the State, the city witnessed more protests today against the CWRC directive to Karnataka Government to release 3,000 cusecs of water daily from KRS, for the next 18 days.

Janata Dal (S) party led today’s protest at Gandhi Square. General Secretary of the party P. Gangadhara Gowda, JD(S) workers, former MLAs, former Mayors and Corporators staged a protest for over an hour and criticised the latest directive of CWRC.

They exhibited empty water pots and placards like ‘Jeevanadi Cauvery Nammadu,’ ‘Jeevanadi Kapile Nammadu,’ ‘Cauvery Neerina Paravagi JD(S) Pakshada Horatakke Jayavagali’ and others. They also raised slogans against the State Government for releasing Cauvery water continuously for TN at a time when there is shortage of drinking water in the State.

Former MLAs K. Mahadev, M. Ashvin Kumar, former Mayors R. Lingappa, M.J. Ravikumar, B. Bhagyavathi, city JD(S) President K.T. Cheluvegowda, District President Narasimhaswamy, Corporators Prema Shankaregowda, SBM Manju, Lakshmi Shivanna and others participated in the protest.

Cauvery Kriya Samiti: In another protest over release of water, members of Cauvery Kriya Samiti (Cauvery Action Committee) today assembled in front of Kote Anjaneyaswamy temple in the city. When DCP (Law and Order) M. Muthuraj and ACP Shanthamallapa visited the site of the protest, the members had heated verbal exchanges with them as a decision about their request to allot a place in the city to stage indefinite protest has not been met with a favourable response.

It is learnt that the city Police had given them permission at Gandhi Square for their indefinite protest but the Samiti members are asking for a different venue. Following the wordy duel, the Police officials invited them for a discussion today evening at the Police Commissioner’s Office.

Samiti President Jayaprakash (JP), Mayor Shivakumar, General Secretary M. Mohan Kumargowda, Vice-President M.B. Sureshgowda and others participated in the protest.

Karnataka Praja Party launches Post Card Campaign.

Activists of Karnataka Praja Party also protested against the release of water to TN near Zilla Panchayat office and launched a Post Card Campaign by dropping Post Cards into the letter box urging the State Government and the Centre to stop water release.

In a separate protest near ZP, members of Karnataka Rashtriya Idiga Mahamandali also staged a dharna against release of water to Tamil Nadu.