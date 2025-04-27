Medal winners in 44th National Veteran Athletic Championship

April 27, 2025

Mysuru: The following athletes have secured medals in the 44th National Veteran Athletic Championship 2025 held at Chamundi Vihar Stadium in city from Apr. 21 to 23:

Dr. K.S. Raghunandan, guest faculty, Maharani’s Science College, Mysuru, has bagged gold medal in 5K Race Walk in the 35+ years age category; Subba Setty, retd. ASI, Police Department, has secured silver medal in 3K Race Walk in 70+ age category; P.G. Chandrashekar (PGC), Racing Correspondent of Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra, has bagged silver medal in 1K Race Walk in 80+ age category.