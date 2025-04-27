Medal winners in 44th National Veteran Athletic Championship
News

Medal winners in 44th National Veteran Athletic Championship

April 27, 2025

Mysuru: The following athletes have secured medals in the 44th National Veteran Athletic Championship 2025 held at Chamundi Vihar Stadium in city from Apr. 21 to 23:

Dr. K.S. Raghunandan, guest faculty, Maharani’s Science College, Mysuru, has bagged gold medal in 5K Race Walk in the 35+ years age category; Subba Setty, retd. ASI, Police Department, has secured silver medal in 3K Race Walk in 70+ age category; P.G. Chandrashekar (PGC), Racing Correspondent of Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra, has bagged silver medal in 1K Race Walk in 80+ age category.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching