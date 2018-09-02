Mediation centres helpful in quick disposal of civil disputes: Judge

Mysuru: Maintaining that mediation centres are helpful in amicable settlement and quick disposal of civil disputes, Principal District and Sessions Court Judge S.K. Vantigodi has called upon the litigants to make best use of such centres.

He was speaking after inaugurating a one-day Refresher Training Schedule for Referral Judges of Mysuru and Kodagu districts organised by Bangalore Mediation Centre (BMC) at ZP Hall here this morning.

Pointing out that there were more than one lakh pending cases in the District Court, with about 45,000 of them civil cases, Judge Vantigodi said that most of the civil cases can be disposed off through the Mediation Centre.

Highlighting the role of BMC in disposing off civil disputes in a short span of time, he suggested the Referral Judges to develop more skills and today’s training schedule will hugely help in this direction.

BMC Director Shubha Gowdar in her address, said that the BMC was established in 2007 and since then it has come a long way in resolving civil disputes.

Pointing out that the BMC’s success rate is 64 percent in amicable settlement of civil cases, she said the centre has 117 staff, out of which six are master trainers and 16 Mediation Trainers.

Explaining the functioning of the BMC, she called upon the Referral Judges and advocates of the contesting litigants to refer cases to Mediation Centres for speedy disposal.

Senior Civil Judge and District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Member Secretary C.G. Mohammed Muzeer Ulla, Principal District and Sessions Court Judge, Kodagu, V.V. Mallapur, Master Trainer Prasad Subbanna of BMC and others were present.

Over 60 Judges from Mysuru and Kodagu district took part in this training programme.