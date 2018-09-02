Prohibitory orders in city

Mysuru: – As the counting of votes for the MCC polls will be taken up at Maharanis College of Commerce and Management on Valmiki Road, tomorrow (Sep.3), the City Police have clamped Prohibitory Orders under Crpc Section 144, in the City Police Commissionerate limits from 6 am tomorrow till 6 am on Sept. 4 to facilitate smooth counting at the centre and to maintain Law and Order in the city.

Accordingly, gathering of people in groups of more than five in 200 metre radius of the counting centre and entry of unauthorised persons to the counting centre has been banned. Also, victory processions of winning candidates, bursting of crackers at public places and around residential houses, taking out processions and making provocative speeches, use of sound systems and taking out bike rallies and such other acts have been banned, according to a release issued by the City Police Commissioner.