Medicos excel in sports events

The men’s team of JSS Medical College, Mysuru, participated in the sports event at Kasturba Medical College, Manipal and Mysore Medical College, Mysuru, recently and emerged winners in Chess and Table Tennis Tournament and runners-up in volleyball tournament. The winning teams — (standing from right – back row) Goutham, Ayush, Bharath, Vinay, Sahil, Aditya and Arif; (standing middle row – from left) Akshay, Prajwal, Rohith, Advaith, Kaushal, Abhishek and Doreswamy — are seen with (sitting from right) H.S. Pradeep Kumar, Assistant Administrative Officer, S.R. Satish Chandra, Administrative Officer, Dr. M.N. Suma, Vice-Principal (Pre-Para), Dr. H. Basavana Gowdappa, Principal, Dr. G.V. Manjunath, Vice-Principal (Clinical), Dr. Purushotham Shastry, Sports Chairman and Lokeshappa, Physical & Cultural Director.
Why is this news appearing under obituary section?
