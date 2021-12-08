Medicos excel in sports events
Obituary

Medicos excel in sports events

December 8, 2021

The men’s team of JSS Medical College, Mysuru, participated in the sports event at Kasturba Medical College, Manipal and Mysore Medical College, Mysuru, recently and emerged winners in Chess and Table Tennis Tournament and runners-up in volleyball tournament. The winning teams — (standing from right – back row) Goutham, Ayush, Bharath, Vinay, Sahil, Aditya and Arif; (standing middle row – from left) Akshay,  Prajwal, Rohith, Advaith, Kaushal, Abhishek and Doreswamy — are seen with (sitting from right) H.S. Pradeep Kumar, Assistant Administrative Officer, S.R. Satish Chandra, Administrative Officer, Dr. M.N. Suma, Vice-Principal (Pre-Para), Dr. H. Basavana Gowdappa, Principal, Dr. G.V. Manjunath, Vice-Principal (Clinical), Dr. Purushotham Shastry, Sports Chairman and Lokeshappa, Physical & Cultural Director.

3 COMMENTS ON THIS POST To “Medicos excel in sports events”

  1. Murthy says:
    December 13, 2021 at 10:02 am

    Why is this news appearing under obituary section?

    Reply
  2. Murthy says:
    December 13, 2021 at 10:02 am

    Why is this news appearing under obituary section?

    Reply
  3. Murthy says:
    December 13, 2021 at 10:02 am

    Why is this news appearing under obituary section?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching