Mega Lok Adalat on Sept.14

The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) will be conducting mega Lok Adalat at all Law Courts across Mysuru City and Taluks on Sept.14. The Lok Adalat will hear all civil and criminal cases, accident cases, cheque bounce cases and pre-litigation cases pending before various Courts. DLSA Member-Secretary B.P. Devamane, in a press release, has urged the plantiffs to make use of the Lok Adalat as there is provision for closure of the case on parties deciding to compromise.
In Briefs
