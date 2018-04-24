Mega voters awareness rally this evening

Mysuru: In a bid to create awareness among people on the necessity and importance of voting in election, SVEEP (Systematic Voters Educational Electoral Participation) Committee has organised a mega awareness rally today at 4 pm in city. About 1,300 people from all walks of life are expected to participate in the event.

The mega rally which will be taken out in four batches each, will feature street plays along with the Police Band. All the four batches of rallies will converge at K.R. Circle at 6.45 pm. A human chain will be formed at the Circle followed by a torchlight march.

DC & District Electoral Officer Darpan Jain, ZP CEO & SVEEP Committee Chairman P. Shivashankar, City Police Commissioner Dr. A.S. Rao, SP Amit Singh, MCC Commissioner K.H. Jagadish and MUDA Commissioner Kantharaj will participate.

The rally of first batch will commence from the DC’s office which will be flagged off by University of Mysore Registrar D. Bharathi. The rally will be led by Madiyaligan, Chairman, DoS in Sports Science & PE, Dr. Ramani, PE Director, Maharani’s College and Ramesh Babu, NSS Coordinator. About 300 students of Maharaja’s College, Maharani’s College, Yuvaraja’s College and NSS students are expected to participate in the rally.

The 2nd batch will be flagged off by MMC&RI In-charge Director Dr. Dakshayini near K.R. Hospital and will be led by Anatomy Dept. Head Dr. K.T. Chandrashekar and Dr. Manjunath. Over 300 Medical & Ayurveda students will participate.

The 3rd batch will be flagged off by CAR DCP Kittur at Chamundi Vihar Stadium in Nazarbad. About 300 staff of District Health Office, Nursing students, trainees at KPA, students of DIET and others will participate.

The rally of 4th batch will commence from Basaveshwara Circle. Over 300 students of JSS Institutions will participate.