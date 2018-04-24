HC asks UGC to expedite decision on KSOU plea

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has ordered the University Grants Commission (UGC) to grant recognition at the earliest to the Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) in the academic year 2018-19 itself.

The UGC had filed a writ appeal with the Division Bench, questioning the order of the Single Bench regarding recognition to KSOU.

The matter came up for hearing yesterday in the High Court and the Division Bench of Chief Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice P.S. Dinesh Kumar said that it felt that the UGC will take a decision according to law and to grant recognition to KSOU for the academic year 2018-19.

The Single Bench ordered to give recognition for 2017-18 at par with 106 other Universities. The Counsel representing UGC said that recognition to 106 Universities was granted in the year 2015-16.

The Counsel for UGC said the KSOU had made online application seeking recognition for 2018-19. It further added that the said application is under process by the UGC.

Further the Counsel assured the Court that UGC shall take objective decision on the application for the academic year 2018-19, irrespective of the pendency of the writ appeal challenging the order to grant recognition for 2017-18.

The matter was adjourned for hearing to June 11.