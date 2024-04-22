Theme-based booths to lure people to vote

April 22, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: With the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls on Apr. 19 seeing a low turnout predominantly because of the prevailing heat wave and lack of motivational factors, the Election Commission of India (ECI) is actively exploring methods to increase voter participation in the upcoming rounds.

The ECI is deploying various strategies to attract voters, such as establishing special polling booths, themed polling booths, and booths specifically catering to women. Additionally, it is intensifying efforts to enhance its existing Systematic Voter Education and Electoral Participation Programme (SVEEP) to encourage voter mobilisation.

Under the guidance of MCC Commissioner Dr. N.N. Madhu, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) is preparing eight special booths within its limits for the voting day on Apr. 26.

The groundwork, including painting and designing based on various themes, has been completed and final touches are now being added to ensure an appealing booth on the day of voting.

Eight special booths in each segment

These booths are being set up in the Krishnaraja, Chamaraja and Narasimharaja constituencies within the MCC limits. Each Assembly segment will feature five Sakhi booths, where only women staff will be stationed, reflecting the high number of female voters in these areas.

Additionally, one booth will cater specifically to physically challenged voters apart from regular voters, another will be themed and one will be dedicated to youth and sports. In total, each segment will boast eight special booths designed to attract voters.

The Sakhi booth will showcase vibrant paintings portraying the significant contributions of women to both family and nation. Furthermore, the all-women staff at these Sakhi booths will be adorned in purple attire, aimed at drawing the attention of voters.

As for the physically challenged voter booth, it will be equipped with braille ballot papers, ramps, and facilities tailored to the needs of these voters, including wheelchair accessibility.

Dialogue on crucial issues

The theme-based polling booths will underscore the significance of various themes, including environmental conservation, water conservation, promotion of rural sports, agriculture, traditional arts, wildlife protection, and the impact of climate change. Each booth will serve as a platform to raise awareness and encourage dialogue on these important issues.

The polling booth at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan in Chamaraja will centre around the significance of folklore arts and indigenous games. Meanwhile, one of the ethnic polling booths in the Narasimharaja will spotlight women-centric empowerment issues aimed at contributing to national development.

Across Mysuru district

The traditional five ethnic booths will be established at Ranigate in Periyapatna taluk, Nagapura tribal Ashram School in Hunsur taluk, B. Matakere in H.D. Kote taluk, Hullahalli in Nanjangud taluk and Thandavapura in the Varuna assembly segment.

These booths will be adorned with traditional decor, featuring flowers, mango leaves, and coconut leaves, along with other unique elements.

Additionally, the SVEEP committee has arranged eleven theme-based ethnic booths, such as Panchavalli in Periyapatna taluk, aimed at educating women about the importance of consuming nutritious food and emphasising children’s safety.

An ethnic booth will be established at Bannikuppe in Hunsur taluk, emphasising the conservation of water and the restoration of groundwater. Meanwhile, the polling booth at Arekerekoppalu Primary School in K.R. Nagar will be adorned to raise awareness among villagers about the impacts of climate change.

The polling booth at Yadahalli Primary School in the Chamundeshwari Assembly segment will showcase various forms of traditional Mysuru arts. On the other hand, the polling booth at Kurubarahalli Government First-Grade College in K.R. Nagar will emphasise the importance of health, sanitation, and hygiene aspects. These efforts seek to celebrate local culture and promote awareness of crucial health-related issues within the community.