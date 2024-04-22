BJP’s Statewide protest over Neha’s murder in Hubballi: Dharna at Gandhi Square seeking CBI investigation
BJP’s Statewide protest over Neha’s murder in Hubballi: Dharna at Gandhi Square seeking CBI investigation

April 22, 2024

CID to probe case; Special Court to expedite justice: CM Siddaramaiah 

Mysore/Mysuru: Following a call by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for a Statewide protest in response to the murder of Neha Hiremath, the daughter of a Congress Corporator, who was fatally stabbed at her college in Hubballi on Apr. 18, BJP workers staged demonstrations in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Dharwad, Hubballi and other districts this morning, demanding justice for Neha’s family.

Meanwhile, amid mounting protests and public outcry especially during the Lok Sabha election time, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced this morning that a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probe will be conducted into the murder case of Neha Hiremath by her classmate Fayaz Khondunaik.

Addressing reporters in Shivamogga, the Chief Minister also revealed plans to establish a Special Court to expedite justice for the deceased and her family.

In response to the BJP’s demand for a CBI probe, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar remarked, “We don’t mind, let them hand over. Let them do whatever they want. They are not eligible. Karnataka Government will deal with it in its own way. There is no question of it.”

Meanwhile in Mysuru, over 150 BJP workers and leaders, led by State BJP President  B.Y. Vijayendra, convened at Gandhi Square this morning to demand that the case be handed over to the CBI and to advocate for capital punishment for the accused. 

Addressing the gathering, Vijayendra expressed concern over the rising atrocities against women and girl students, citing a lack of law and order in the State. He highlighted the recent surge in murders, criticising the State Government for its alleged negligence and failure to ensure the safety of women leaving their homes for work.

Vijayendra further flayed the Chief Minister for attributing the murder to a personal issue, yet failing to visit the deceased’s family to offer condolences. He questioned whether the State Government was safeguarding the perpetrators and stressed that exploiting the murder issue for political gain was unnecessary, asserting that elections come  and go.

READ ALSO  Mayoral Polls on Jan. 18: Operation Kamala forces JD(S) to move Corporators to Resort

State BJP Vice-President M. Rajendra, BJP City President L. Nagendra, Rural President L.R. Mahadevaswamy, MLA T.S. Srivatsa, State BJP Backward Classes Morcha President Raghu Kautilya, Minority Morcha President Dr. Anil Thomas, former Mayor Sandesh Swamy, as well as office-bearers from various BJP Morchas  and wings, alongside party workers, were present.

