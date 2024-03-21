DC calls for maximum percentage of voting
March 21, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: With the LS polls just over a month away, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra, who is also the District Electoral Officer, has emphasised on the need for ethical voting and participation of a large number of voters in the Festival of Democracy.

He was speaking at SVEEP (Systematic Voters education and Electoral Participation) Campaign engaging the popular Karnataka Police Band and Nadaswaram artistes at the Balarama Gate (Northern Gate) of Mysore Palace here yesterday.

This was the first major SVEEP drive since the announcement of the LS polls on Mar. 16.

Urging the voters not to fall prey to any allurements or come under any sort of influence and exercise their right by casting vote, Dr. Rajendra said elections are like festivals and everyone has to participate actively for strengthening Democracy.

Pointing out that the drive was launched to highlight the polling Day (Apr. 26) and the importance of exercising franchise, he said that more such drives will be held across the district ahead                            of the polls.

He pointed out that Mysuru district has 2,915 polling booths and the booths that reported poor turnout of voters will be identified and measures will be taken for ensuring a higher percentage of polling. The SVEEP activities will be concentrated in these booths, he said.

In 2019, the poll percentage was 70 percent and this time we hope to cross 75 percent, the DC added.

Earlier, the Police Band presented a Musical Concert and Yadukumar and team presented a Saxophone Concert.

Also, the participants held posters and placards that carried messages highlighting the significance of voting.

Zilla Panchayat (ZP) CEO K.M. Gayathri, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Dr. N.N. Madhu, DCP (Law and Order) M. Muthuraj, Kannada and Culture Assistant Director Dr. M.D. Sudarshan and other officials were present.

