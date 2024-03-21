Indigenous Technology Development: BEML test-fires 1500 HP engine for military tanks

March 21, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: In a significant development, public sector Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) has successfully test-fired its indigenous 1500 HP engine for military vehicles at its Mysuru Plant.

BEML’s ground-breaking project is the design and development of India’s first indigenously created prototype 1500 HP engine for Main Battle Tanks (MBTs). This remarkable achievement heralds a new era in India’s defence capabilities, showcasing the nation’s engineering prowess and commitment to self-reliance in defence technologies.

Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane inaugurated the test-firing yesterday at BEML’s Engine Division in the presence of Shantanu Roy, CMD of BEML, high-ranking officers from the Indian Armed Forces and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), industry partners and top officials of BEML Ltd. The event marked a significant moment in India’s journey towards indigenous development in defence technologies.

Inaugurating the facility, Giridhar Aramane said that the 1500 HP engine development project represents a significant stride towards realising the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat, as articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A transformative moment

He highlighted that this achievement heralds a transformative moment and serves as a technology demonstration for the Indian military and positions India to enhance its military capacity on the global stage, showcasing its prowess and contributing to the realisation of a self-reliant India’s true potential.

The Defence Secretary also inaugurated the ‘Wall of Fame’ that has been built inside the facility to recognise the extraordinary efforts of the BEML team. The gesture symbolises the profound appreciation for their contributions towards advancing India’s defence capabilities and achieving milestones in indigenous technological innovation.

Shantanu Roy expressed his satisfaction with the substantial support received from their partners throughout the journey of completing the milestone 1500 HP engine development project. “This accomplishment solidifies BEML’s position as a key contributor to defence production in the country, underscoring its commitment to serving the nation’s needs in this critical sector,” he added.

Cutting-edge features

The 1500 HP engine represents a paradigm shift in military propulsion systems, boasting cutting-edge features such as a high power-to-weight ratio and operability in extreme conditions including high altitudes of 5,000 metres, sub-zero temperatures of below 40 degrees Celsius and desert environments more than 55 degrees Celsius.

Equipped with advanced technologies including electronic control with CRDi fuel injection system, self-air filter cleaning and electronic warning control, this engine stands on par with the most advanced engines globally. The 1500 HP engine not only enhances India’s military capabilities but also serves as a testament to the nation’s technological prowess on the global stage.

The project, initiated in August 2020, has been meticulously structured into five major milestones, ensuring timely completion and adherence to quality standards. The first firing of the 1500 HP engine signifies the completion of Generation One, focusing on technology stabilisation. Moving forward, Generation Two will see BEML producing engines for various trials at the Combat Vehicles Research & Development Establishment (CVRDE) and their integration into actual vehicles for user testing, with the project slated for completion by mid-2025.