Sky watch at Mahajana unveils celestial wonders

March 21, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: SBRR Mahajana First Grade College (Autonomous), Mysuru, hosted a captivating sky watch event on Mar. 14 at its Jagadeesh Prasad Stadium, drawing crowds eager to explore the cosmos.

Organised jointly by the Physics, Mathematics and Geography Departments, the event featured N. Amoghavarsha, Project Associate-I, Cosmology Education and Research Training Centre (COSMOS), Indian Institute of Astrophysics, Mysuru, guiding participants through a mesmerising journey of celestial wonders.

Under Amoghavarsha’s expert guidance, attendees, including students and faculty members, peered through telescopes to behold the marvels of the night sky.

Highlights included intricate features of the Moon, revealing its rugged terrain and ancient craters, accompanied by insightful commentary on the geological history of Earth’s natural satellite, the majestic Jupiter and its moons, offering a glimpse into the gas giant’s swirling clouds and colourful bands, along with the captivating dance of its four largest moons: Io, Europa, Ganymede and Callisto.

This apart, participants saw a dazzling cluster of stars, captivating them with its sheer brilliance and showcasing the diversity and beauty of cosmos. The grand finale was the Orion Nebula, a celestial nursery where stars are born, mesmerising attendees with swirling clouds of gas and dust, illustrating the perpetual cycle of creation and destruction in the cosmos.

The event proved to be both visually stunning and educational, fostering a sense of curiosity and wonder among participants. Through the collaborative efforts of the Departments involved and the guidance of Amoghavarsha and student facilitator Abhay Muralidhar, attendees gained invaluable insights into the workings of the universe.

Principal Dr. B.R. Jayakumari and faculty members Dr. S. Poornima, Dr. M.P. Sumathi, Dr. S. Somashekar, V. Gayathri, and L. Niranjan joined participants in unravelling the mysteries hidden in the vast expanse above, making the event a success.