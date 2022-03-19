Melukote Teppotsava held
March 19, 2022

Melukote: The delightful Teppotsava of the presiding deity of Melukote — Sri Cheluvanarayanaswamy — was held here with grandeur at the South India’s biggest Kalyani on Friday night, the 8th Tirunal of  Vyramudi  Jatrotsava.

The Teppotsava Mantapa and the Kalyani itself was decorated with colourful lights and flowers. The idol of Cheluvanarayanaswamy adorned with diamonds studded Rajamudi Crown was taken in a procession before the Teppotsava.

The entire surroundings of the Kalyani and the temple of Yoganarasimhaswamy atop the hill were decorated with colourful lights. A special Saxophone music programme by Vidwan Pramod and Subbanna, jointly organised by the Department of Kannada and Culture and S.N.I.   Samskrutika Vedike was an added attraction at the Teppotsava.  Sandhana Seve and Theertha Snana were performed to the deity today morning.

Miracle of Theertha Sangraha at Narayanapura

A miracle is taking place every year after Theertha Snana is performed to  the deity.

Theertha Snana is performed at Bramohtsava on eve of Cheluvanarayanaswamy Jayanti. The Holy Water (Theertha) after  touching the feet of Cheluvanarayanaswamy is getting collected at the land of one Sridhar of Narayanapura, near Melukote every year.

Saturday is believed to be Lord Vishnu’s day and devotees are eagerly waiting to witness the miracle today.

