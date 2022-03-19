Plays on life and livelihood, societal issues at Bahuroopi

March 19, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Life and livelihood, societal problems, mental trauma arising out of helplessness and such other human issues came to the fore on the seventh day of the ongoing Bahuroopi National Theatre Festival at Rangayana here yesterday.

Bengaluru’s Thema Theatre Group enacted ‘LSD’ Kannada play at Sampat Rangamandira. The play highlighted how human beings who are living in the world of illusions are often woken up by the hard realities of life. The play also threw light on how human beings are attracted by allurements and accumulation of wealth. The play was directed by Dr. S.V. Sushma.

Artistes from Hyderabad’s Nibha Theatre Ensemble staged ‘Manalo Mana Mata’ Telugu play at Bhoomigeeta. The play portrayed the travails and trauma of a boy who lost his home to a flood. The play was adapted and directed by Nasreen Ishaq.

Rangarathnakara theatre group of Mysuru staging ‘Sri Krishna Rayabhara’ at Kalamandira.

Artistes from Hyderabad’s Nibha Theatre Ensemble staging Telugu play ‘Manalo Mana Mata’ at Bhoomigeeta.

Bengaluru’s Thema Theatre Group enacting Kannada play ‘LSD’ at Sampat Rangamandira in Rangayana premises yesterday.

Bengaluru’s Saaphalya Ranga Thanda performed ‘Vaishampayana Theera’ Kannada play at Vanaranga. The play threw light on the professional jealousy among Yakshagana artistes, family problems arising out of ego clashes, taking revenge against enemies etc. Mahabalamurthy Kodlekere has scripted the play, which is adapted by L.N. Mukundaraj.

Rangarathnakara theatre group of Mysuru enacted ‘Sri Krishna Rayabhara,’ a Mythological Kannada play at Kalamandira, which earned huge applause from the audience.

The play was scripted by noted playwright B. Puttaswamayya and directed by C. Siddalingegowda Chinakurali.