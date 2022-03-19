Shyamala’s knitting art expo at Suchitra Art Gallery to conclude tomorrow

March 19, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The Knitting Art Exhibition at ‘Bahuroopi Rashtriya Rangotsava’ is drawing large crowd and has received huge appreciation from those who visited the expo at Suchitra Art Gallery in Kalamandira premises.

The exhibition under the theme ‘Mounada Henigeya Dhyana,’ is a collection knitting works of city’s 86-year-old Shyamla Krishnamurthy, which has won the appreciation of all art lovers who have visited and a few visitors have recorded their appreciation in the opinion register highlighting the nuances of this special art form.

It is noteworthy that Shyamala has dedicated herself to this unique and rarely practised form of art and has practiced it for over six decades relentlessly to attain her present skill and expertise.

Thirty Nine framed knitting art works — House in the midst of green hills and river valley, a Rajasthani folklore artist playing Sarangi (musical instrument) in the desert, Peacock’s Noopur dance, a weaver engrossed in weaving a beautiful fabric, a bird feeding its little ones, Bengal Tiger, African Elephant, Papua New Guinea’s Bird of Paradise etc.— are attracting people to the expo.

Patience is the essence of this art form

“Knitting is an art which demands patience. When you are knitting on cloth which already has a picture, you need to accurately knit the colour threads. Selection of suitable colours is a part of this art. Even a minor mistake while knitting result in the failure of the proposed art creation. When that happens, time, effort and colour threads are all wasted. Before one starts to knit, the artist must have a clear vision of the final creation and it is common to do mistakes while knitting. But with experience and expertise, it is possible to knit attractive art pictures,” says the 86-year-old artist.

Shyamala Krishnamurthy who has interest in current affairs, sports, writings and reading books along with her daily household works, knits art works even now and her sensitivity and expertise to knit coloured threads makes her a role model to those who want to take up this art form.

Women (both housewives and working women), who are busy in their household activities and at office, can try this art form as a stress buster as it gives them an opportunity to explore their hidden creative talents.

Interested persons can enjoy the knitting art works of Shyamala at Suchitra Art Gallery till Mar. 20, the concluding day of Bahuroopi.