Rs.36 lakh surplus budget for Bogadi Town Panchayat
News

Rs.36 lakh surplus budget for Bogadi Town Panchayat

March 19, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The newly formed Bogadi Town Panchayat has announced a Rs. 36.78 lakh surplus budget.

Presenting the Rs. 8.99 crore budget for the year 2022-23  here on Wednesday, the Town Panchayat Executive Officer D.N. Vijayakumar said that the Panchayat has recorded a surplus budget of Rs. 36.78 lakh.

He appealed the Panchayat limits residents to pay house tax, water tax and all other such taxes in time so that the Panchayat can take up more developmental works.

Vijayakumar thanked Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda and MP Pratap Simha for their suggestions and co-operation. Mysuru Tahsildar K.R. Rakshit presided over the budget meeting.

