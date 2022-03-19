More than 300 take part in job fair for disabled youth

March 19, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: More than 300 youths with disabilities took part in the day-long district-level Job Mela, organised by Bengaluru-based Samarthanam Trust for the disabled, an NGO working towards empowering people with disabilities, that began at JSS Polytechnic for the Differently Abled, located in JSS Technical Institutions campus, Manasagangothri this morning.

Senior Civil Judge Devaraj Bhoote, who is also the Member-Secretary of District Legal Services Authority, inaugurated the Job Mela by lighting the lamp. Speaking on the occasion, Judge Bhoote said that such job fairs will help in increasing employment opportunities for the differently-abled job seekers.

Pointing out that the mela also facilitates mentorship and guidance on different Government schemes to those looking to start their own business, he called upon disabled youths to develop the latest skills and become entrepreneurs themselves.

Samarthanam Trustee Vasanti Savanur in her address, said that the Trust, in association with Barclays Lifeskills, has planned to organise 46 such Job Fairs across the country with an objective of providing jobs to a minimum of 6,000 disabled job seekers.

Pointing out that the fair is open for candidates with qualifications ranging from SSLC to Post-Graduate degrees, she expressed hope that 85 percent of the participants today would get jobs according to their qualification and skill sets. She further said that the Mela provides a good platform for persons with disabilities to gain meaningful employment as they deserve equal opportunities just like everyone.

More than 30 manufacturing, software and other companies from Mysuru and Bengaluru are taking part in the Job Fair.

Candidates from Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Mandya, Hassan and Kodagu districts are taking part in the Job mela.

Disabled Act former Commissioner K.V. Rajanna, District Disabled Welfare Officer R. Malini, JSS Polytechnic for the Differently Abled Principal B. Elangovan and others were present.