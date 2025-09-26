Memorial for Bhyrappa in Mysuru, says CM
News

Memorial for Bhyrappa in Mysuru, says CM

September 26, 2025

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced that measures will be taken to build a memorial in Mysuru for renowned novelist Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa, who passed away on Wednesday in city.

CM Siddaramaiah, who spoke to media persons after paying his last respects to the mortal remains of Bhyrappa, at Ravindra Kalakshetra yesterday, said that, the Kannada literary world has become poor with the passing of Bhyrappa, for whom Mysuru was the Karmabhoomi.

“Bhyrappa has written over 25 novels that have been translated into 40 languages including that of foreign languages, a rarity when compared to any other littérateur. Bhyrappa, though a teacher by profession, took to writing that stemmed from his life experience, attaining popularity across the world.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching