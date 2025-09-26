Memorial for Bhyrappa in Mysuru, says CM

September 26, 2025

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced that measures will be taken to build a memorial in Mysuru for renowned novelist Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa, who passed away on Wednesday in city.

CM Siddaramaiah, who spoke to media persons after paying his last respects to the mortal remains of Bhyrappa, at Ravindra Kalakshetra yesterday, said that, the Kannada literary world has become poor with the passing of Bhyrappa, for whom Mysuru was the Karmabhoomi.

“Bhyrappa has written over 25 novels that have been translated into 40 languages including that of foreign languages, a rarity when compared to any other littérateur. Bhyrappa, though a teacher by profession, took to writing that stemmed from his life experience, attaining popularity across the world.