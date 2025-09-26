Sarang team captivates crowd with aerial displays

September 26, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru city, especially the jam-packed Torchlight Parade Grounds at Bannimantap, was treated to a thrilling aerial spectacle last evening as the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) Sarang Helicopter Display Team carried out a breathtaking rehearsal ahead of the Dasara Air Show scheduled for Sept. 27 and Oct. 1.

Thousands of spectators watched in awe as the skies came alive with daring stunts and precision flying. Despite uncertainty over the availability of entry passes, large crowds thronged the venue, capturing the captivating aerial ballet on their mobile as they cheered and gasped with excitement.

The Sarang team deployed five Advanced Light Helicopters (ALHs) with an additional chopper kept on stand-by. The helicopters, leaving trails of red and white smoke, soared in tight formations, executing heart-stopping loops, steep dives and crisscross manoeuvres, resembling metallic birds dancing in the air.

The rehearsal began at 3.45 pm with six helicopters taking off from Mysore Airport at Mandakalli, circling the Bannimantap Grounds twice. However, dark rain clouds forced the fleet to return to base, leading many to assume the show was over.

Defying expectations, five helicopters roared back into the skies at 4.10 pm, delivering a full-fledged 25-minute performance that showcased the team’s signature formations and low-altitude precision flying.

Spectacular patterns — from heart-shaped formations and diamond loops to mock dogfights — brought goosebumps to onlookers. Adding to the electrifying atmosphere was Flight Lieutenant Pallavi Sangwan from Haryana, who served as the event commentator.

Clad in the Sarang team’s signature uniform, she provided live narration in English with occasional Kannada phrases, vividly describing each manoeuvre while introducing the pilots and their machines.

Her engaging commentary, paired with pulsating DJ-style music, kept the crowd riveted throughout the display.

The official Dasara Air Shows are scheduled for Sept. 27 and Oct. 1 at 4 pm, featuring both the Sarang helicopters and Surya Kiran jets. Entry will be strictly restricted to ticket holders, as announced by the District Administration.

17-member team

The 17 members, who performed rehearsals in Mysuru and who will perform at the main Dasara Air Show on Sept. 27 include flying members Group Captain S.K. Mishra, Wing Commander Raveesh Kumar, Wg.Cdr. Veer Kumar, Wg.Cdr. Jan Priya, Squadron Leader Karan Prabhakar, Sqn.Ldr. B.S. Dumre, Sqn.Ldr. R. Rahul, Sqn.Ldr. Shipra Deep, Sqn.Ldr. Leader Ankita, Sqn.Ldr. Sachin, Sqn.Ldr. Nidarshana and Sqn.Ldr. Ajeet.

Sqn.Ldr. Aditya serves as the Safety Officer, while Flight Lieutenant Pallavi takes on the role of commentator. Wg.Cdr. Adarsh Thakur, Colonel Chandan and Sqn.Ldr. Abhishek Thakur are part of the ground support team. The team is preparing for the grand Dasara Air Show performance.