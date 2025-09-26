Pyrotechnics ensures safe rehearsal
Pyrotechnics ensures safe rehearsal

September 26, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Ahead of the Sarang helicopter rehearsal at Bannimantap Parade Grounds, a strategic bird-clearing operation was carried out using pyrotechnics to ensure safe skies for the aerial display.

At precisely 3.45 pm — just minutes before the scheduled 4 pm rehearsal — rockets and firecrackers were launched from all four corners of the Grounds, filling the air with loud bursts and curling smoke trails.

The thunderous sounds and flashes effectively drove away birds and other airborne disturbances, creating a secure flight corridor for the helicopters. Once the skies were confirmed clear, a wireless signal was issued and moments later, the metallic roar of the Sarang helicopters echoed across the grounds as the rehearsal began.

