Star of Mysore Exclusive: ‘We aim to motivate next generation of aviators’

September 26, 2025

Flight Lieutenant Pallavi Sangwan at Air Show rehearsal

Mysore/Mysuru: The Indian Air Force’s (IAF) Sarang Helicopter Display Team mesmerised Mysuru audiences during the Dasara Air Show rehearsal last evening with their breathtaking aerobatics and precision flying. Flying five ALH (Advanced Light Helicopter) Dhruv helicopters, manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the team showcased a spectacular 25-minute display featuring a series of complex manoeuvres that left the crowd enthralled.

“The Sarang team is among the world’s premier helicopter display teams and our performances across the globe stand as a testament to our skill and professionalism,” said Flight Lieutenant Pallavi Sangwan, speaking to Star of Mysore after the rehearsal.

She explained that the Sarang Helicopter Display Team’s mission is to inspire young minds to consider a career in the Armed Forces by demonstrating the excellence and capabilities of the IAF.

“Sarang is performing in Mysuru for the very first time. The main purpose of organising such Air Shows across the country is to motivate Indian youth to join the IAF and the Armed Forces. Spectacular shows like these ignite passion and interest among young people,” she said.

Highlighting Mysuru’s significance, Pallavi added, “We chose Mysuru because it is the biggest city after Bengaluru, and during Dasara, the city sees a sea of humanity. No other event offers such an opportunity to connect with the public. The more people attend the show, the higher the chances of inspiring youth to join the Armed Forces.”

Pallavi Sangwan, hailing from Bhiwani in Haryana, was commissioned in the IAF in 2019. A graduate in B.Sc. Biotechnology (Hons.), she joined the elite Sarang Helicopter Display Team in 2022, where she now serves as the team’s official commentator.

IAF’s key ambassador

Formed in 2003, the Sarang team serves as a key ambassador of the Indian Air Force, promoting its image and showcasing its advanced capabilities. “Our team has 17 members, and every performance demands seamless one-on-one communication, coordination, and precision,” Pallavi explained.

She further said that flying a jet is completely different from coordinating a synchronised display of helicopters. “It requires a specialised skill set, different manoeuvrability techniques and high-tech systems. Our team has extensive experience performing such displays both in India and abroad,” she noted.

The Sarang team executes 16 distinct formations during their shows. The most popular among them are the diamond formation, where four helicopters fly in a perfect diamond shape, the arrowhead formation by three helicopters, the box formation, the high-speed crossing formation, the split formation, the Dhruv peacock formation, and formations in the shapes of a heart and a flower.

The team’s motto, “Inspire through Excellence,” reflects its dual mission of thrilling audiences while motivating the next generation to serve the nation.