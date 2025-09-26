Hundreds pay last respects to Dr. Bhyrappa at Kalamandira
News, Top Stories

Hundreds pay last respects to Dr. Bhyrappa at Kalamandira

September 26, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Hundreds of dignitaries, fans, admirers of novelist Dr.S.L. Bhyrappa (94), who passed away in Bengaluru on Wednesday, paid their last respects to the mortal remains of the latter, kept near Kindarajogi statue in Kalamandira on Hunsur Road in city yesterday.

The body of Bhyrappa, was brought in an ambulance of Jayadeva Memorial Rashtrotthana Hospital and Research Centre, Bengaluru, to Kalamandira at about 3.40 pm. The family members of Bhyrappa, former Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha, senior journalist Vishweshwar Bhat and others accompanied the mortal remains.

Prior to the arrival of the body, the District Administration had made elaborate arrangements at Kalamandira, to enable the public to pay their last respects.

District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa addressing media at Kalamandira premises yesterday as former Mysore University Syndicate member N.S. Gopinath, DC G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, ZP CEO S. Ukesh Kumar, Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, former MP Prathap Simha and Sr. Journalist Vishweshwar Bhat look on.

Adichunchanagiri Branch Mutt Seer Sri Someshwaranatha Swamiji, who paid his last respects to Bhyrappa, recalled that Bhyrappa’s mother was an ardent devotee of the deity Bhyraveshwara Swamy at their native. Hence he was named Bhyrappa, who had been conferred Chuncha Sri Award by Adichunchanagiri Mutt.

Correspondent of Sri Ramakrishna Vidyashala Yukteshanandaji, former Chief Minister and Haveri MP Basavaraj Bommai, District In-charge Minister Dr.H.C. Mahadevappa, MLAs G.T. Devegowda. T.S. Srivatsa and K. Harishgowda, MLC A.H. Vishwanath, Chairperson of Karnataka State Commission for Women Dr. Nagalakshmi Chowdhary, Vice-Chairperson of State Guarantee Schemes Implementation Authority Dr. Pushpa Amarnath, Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr.P. Shivaraju, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif, Joint Director of Kannada and Culture Department V.N. Mallikarjun Swamy, were prominent among several other dignitaries who paid their last respects.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching