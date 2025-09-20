Menace of senior citizens in city terrorised by fake accidents returns

September 20, 2025

Terrified senior citizen forced to pay Rs. 85,000 to extortionists

Mysore/Mysuru: In a disturbing incident that raises serious concerns over public safety and the vulnerability of senior citizens in Mysuru city, a 70-year-old resident of Dattagalli was allegedly coerced into paying Rs. 85,000 by two men near Shanthi Sagar Junction in Kuvempunagar on Thursday evening (Sept. 18).

The shocking case has sparked fear among residents, especially the elderly, as roadside extortion incidents appear to be on the rise ahead of Dasara festivities. A complaint has been lodged at Kuvempunagar Police Station.

The victim, K.R. Lakshmish, a retired professional and long-time Mysuru resident, was returning home to Dattagalli around 5.50 pm when he encountered a traffic jam. As he inched forward, someone tapped the rear of his car. Almost immediately, a man on a motorcycle blocked his vehicle and ordered him to open the door. Lakshmish complied, and to his shock, the man who tapped his car flung the door open, jumped into the front passenger seat, and accused him of injuring his pillion-riding brother.

Hurling abuses

The intruder alleged that Lakshmish had been driving recklessly, swerving from right to left and that his brother had sustained a serious ankle injury requiring urgent medical attention.

“Though I repeatedly told him that I was driving carefully and hadn’t hit anyone, he was extremely aggressive, abusive, and used filthy language. He even raised his hands to hit me,” Lakshmish recounted in his complaint.

“Out of fear, I offered to accompany him to see his brother, provide medical help, and pay for treatment if I was indeed at fault. But he threatened me, saying that if I went there, the mob at the spot would demand Rs. 2 to 3 lakh,” he added.

Intimidating tactics

The accused, who identified himself as ‘Nayaz’, then suggested a ‘settlement’ for a smaller amount to avoid the crowd and Police trouble. Using intimidation and foul language, he pressured Lakshmish into making multiple payments via PhonePe.

“He initially demanded Rs. 30,000 and gave me a number for an online transfer, but it didn’t work. I told him I had Rs. 25,000 in cash and handed it over for supposed hospital expenses,” Lakshmish said.

“He then stepped out, made a phone call, and returned, saying his people were demanding Rs. 30,000. He forced me to scan a QR code, which displayed multiple bank accounts, and I transferred Rs. 30,000. Minutes later, he made another call and began yelling again, claiming the injured person was still lying on the road. Under intense pressure, I transferred another Rs. 30,000,” Lakshmish added.

Maharashtra account

In total, Lakshmish paid Rs. 85,000 — Rs. 25,000 in cash and Rs. 60,000 through PhonePe. The digital transactions were traced to an account registered under S.N. Trading Co., which, to his surprise, showed its location as Maharashtra.

Despite the accused’s dramatic claims, Lakshmish later noted there was no damage to his vehicle and no evidence of any accident. “I was terribly shaken. At 70 years of age, I was terrified by their threats and aggression,” he told Star of Mysore.

Deeply traumatised, Lakshmish rushed to the Kuvempunagar Police Station immediately after the ordeal. “I was in shock, my hands were trembling, and I couldn’t write the complaint myself. The next day, Friday (Sept. 19), I submitted a typed-out complaint to the Inspector,” he said.

The Police showed Lakshmish photographs of known criminals, and he identified one of the suspects. “The Police have assured me that they will arrest the culprits soon,” he added.