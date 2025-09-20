Police suspect organised gang targeting elderly 
September 20, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Reacting to the extortion incident, Kuvempunagar Inspector Yogesh informed Star of Mysore that a spot mahazar was conducted in the presence of the victim. CCTV footage from nearby shops and junctions is currently being reviewed to identify and arrest the culprits.

Inspector Yogesh

“This appears to be the work of organised professional criminals who deliberately target senior citizens,” he said adding, “They are operating in crowded areas — even during the Dasara season — despite knowing that Police presence is heightened. We have stepped up surveillance in Kuvempunagar, Saraswathipuram, Dattagalli, Rajarajeshwarinagar and J.P. Nagar.”

Kuvempunagar Police Station Inspector Yogesh expressed confidence that the suspects would be traced and arrested within the next couple of days.

