Two-phase security for safe Mysuru Dasara

September 20, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: In preparation for a safe, smooth and culturally vibrant Dasara, the Mysuru City Police have drawn up comprehensive security arrangements, introducing a two-phase deployment strategy to ensure effective crowd management and a quick response to any incidents.

Addressing a press conference in the city yesterday, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar announced that the first phase of security will be in place from Sept. 22 to Sept. 29, followed by the second phase from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2.

A massive security force comprising 6,384 Civil and Traffic Police personnel, 35 platoons of the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP), 15 platoons of the City Armed Reserve (CAR) and District Armed Reserve (DAR), one Garuda Force Unit, one Rapid Action Force (RAF) Unit, a 29-member Anti-Sabotage Check (ASC) team and 1,200 Home Guards will be deployed across the city.

Security net

The operations will be overseen by five Superintendents of Police (SPs), supported by 30 Deputy SPs and 40 Inspectors, who will be stationed to manage crowds, monitor traffic and respond to emergencies.

The security net will cover all Dasara events and venues, including the inaugural ceremony at Chamundi Hill, cultural programmes at Exhibition Grounds, wrestling competitions, Flower Show, Food Mela, Book Fair, Illumination routes, Yuva Dasara, Air Show, Jumboo Savari procession and Torchlight Parade at Bannimantap Parade Grounds.

Additionally, 26 ambulances and 32 fire tenders, along with their respective teams, will be stationed at strategic points, including the Mysore Palace premises on the day of Jumboo Savari, near the Mysore Palace gates, at key locations along the Dasara procession route and at the Bannimantap Grounds during the Torchlight Parade.

Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) R.N. Bindu Mani (Law and Order) and K.S. Sundar Raj (Crime and Traffic) were also present during the briefing.

Enhanced surveillance with CCTV, drone cameras

To ensure public safety and monitor crowd movements, CCTV cameras will be installed across Mysuru, Latkar said.

Key locations such as Chamundi Hill, Mysore Palace and Bannimantap — where major events are held — will be equipped with 200 CCTV cameras. Additionally, Police will integrate footage from 34,616 cameras already installed in private offices and residences across the city via its dedicated surveillance app. This will enable real-time monitoring of surrounding areas.

This year, the use of drone cameras will also be significantly increased. These aerial units will assist in observing crowd dynamics and preventing any untoward incidents by providing instant visual updates of critical zones.

Booklet on public safety guidelines

The Police have also released a special booklet containing essential guidelines for the public to ensure safety and security during the festivities.

The booklet additionally details the duties of Police personnel and expected standards of conduct, emphasising courteous and effective service throughout the celebrations.

43 Public address systems

To ensure smooth traffic flow and public communication, 43 public address systems will be operational between Sept. 22 and Oct. 1 at key city junctions and tourist destinations.

On Oct. 2, the day of Jumboo Savari, 33 additional systems manned by Civil Police will be positioned near all Palace Gates and along the procession route.

Police Help Desks at 12 locations to assist tourists

Babu Jagjivan Ram Circle (near Railway Station)

Varaha Gate of Mysore Palace

K.R. Circle

St. Philomena’s Church

Sub-Urban Bus Stand

Gandhi Square

Mysuru Zoo

Main entrance of Dasara Exhibition Grounds

Manipal Hospital Junction

Nanjangud Road-Ring Road Junction

Deve Gowda Circle

Hootagalli Junction (Hunsur Road)

Personnel at these desks will provide information on Dasara events, one-way traffic plans and parking arrangements. Serious complaints will be referred to respective jurisdictional Police Stations.