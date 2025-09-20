Police ban sale and use of vuvuzelas
September 20, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: In a move aimed at preserving public peace during Dasara, the Mysuru City Police have officially banned the sale and use of vuvuzelas — popularly known as toy trumpets or ‘tuthoori’ in Kannada.

Issuing the order on Sept. 18, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar invoked Section 35 of the Karnataka Police Act to prohibit the use of these noise-making instruments under the jurisdiction of the Mysuru City Police Commissionerate.

The decision follows multiple complaints from citizens and tourists over the years, particularly during Dasara, regarding the disruptive use of vuvuzelas in public spaces. Authorities noted that individuals had been blowing these trumpets near people’s ears in crowded areas, causing discomfort and annoyance.

The Police emphasised that such behaviour constitutes a public nuisance, as it affects public health, safety, morality and infringes upon the rights of others. Under the Karnataka Police Act, 1963 and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, public nuisance is recognised as a criminal offence.

The Commissioner warned that strict legal action would be taken against anyone found violating the ban and directed all Police personnel to enforce the order rigorously throughout the festive period.

