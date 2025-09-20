REEL & ROW

September 20, 2025

Woman shoots videos with Dasara jumbos; Netizens flag security concerns; Forest Dept. calls out offence; Tracing her to impose fine

Mysore/Mysuru: Unabated fad for making reels is now at the centre of controversy, with a woman shooting videos with Dasara elephants, camping at the premises of Mysore Palace recently, in the thick of the night.

The stealthy act of the woman, hoodwinking the Policemen on guard, has raised many eyebrows, especially on social media, with netizens venting their anguish on the authorities concerned for being lax in their duty.

In the video that has gone viral, a woman is seen holding the elephant tusk and caressing the pachyderm, while an elephant caretaker stands behind, which has generated quite a buzz.

It is said that, about five to six days ago, a woman, believed to be from the city itself, came in a car to the Palace premises. She, along with the help of another, shot videos by posing with five to six Dasara elephants, using a cell phone camera with flash for lighting in the dark.

Subsequently, the video was uploaded on social media, only to invite the wrath of others, who questioned as to who permitted the woman to access the elephants in the night hours, when it is totally prohibited to take any photos or videos with Dasara elephants in the morning hours.

Replying to a query over the same issue, DCF Dr. I.B. Prabhu Gowda denied granting any permission to that woman to shoot the videos. The woman, escaping the watchful eyes of Forest personnel, has done so. The action is being taken to trace that woman, he added.

“We have already imposed a fine of Rs. 1,000 on each of the three such unruly individuals for trespassing into the restricted area of elephants. If such acts are repeated, action will be invoked against the offenders by booking a case against them under the Forest Conservation Act,” warned the DCF.

He also appealed general public and the tourists to cooperate with mahouts and kavadis of Dasara elephants and the Forest Department, who make cumbersome efforts in leading the Dasara elephants, amid the hustle and bustle of traffic and tourists in public.

It is better to avoid coming in the way of elephants unnecessarily, without disturbing the pachyderms. With Jumboo Savari procession scheduled for Oct. 2, the Forest Department holds the challenge of meticulously nurturing the elephants for the main day.

The people should volunteer to join hands with the Forest Department and follow timely instructions, towards the upkeep of the elephants, without any qualms.