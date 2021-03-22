Mini-containment zones to come up in city, district

March 22, 2021

COVID-19 tests resume at crowded places; DC says mini-lockdown likely

Mysore/Mysuru: Preparing to combat the outbreak of second wave of COVID-19, Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri said that the District Administration is planning to mark mini-containment zones in city and district. “We are also planning to impose mini-lockdowns at specific places in city and district in case positive cases rise,” she said.

While the administration is planning mini-containment zones, testing has been scaled up and Health Department employees are already conducting testing at crowded places across the city.

Speaking to reporters at Zilla Panchayat premises this morning, Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri said that mini-containment zones and mini-lockdown are being done following the State Health Minister’s warning of second wave.

“We have laid out rules regarding conduct of jathras, marriages and such other mass functions. However, there is a demand that the cap on people participation be raised. We cannot take chances here considering the safety and health of the people,” she said.

Referring to Nanjangud Panchamaharathotsava, the DC said that the Government has allowed conduct of Rathotsava on a low-scale with the participation of just 200 devotees inside the Srikanteshwara Temple premises and 500 local people outside.

She defended her decision of cancelling the annual Rathotsava and said that allowing the large-scale event in the current situation was not correct.

On whether Government vehicles are exempted from COVID-19 checks at Bavali check-post along the Kerala border, she asserted that the yardstick for all vehicles-whether Government or private, is the same.

Pointing out that the Chief Minister has ordered for mandatory checking of all persons and vehicles entering Karnataka from neighbouring States, the DC said that she has instructed the officials to compulsorily seek RT-PCR negative reports from all those entering, before letting them to cross the border.