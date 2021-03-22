Karnataka’s Dattatreya Hosabale is new RSS General Secretary

March 22, 2021

Bengaluru: Karnataka- born Dattatreya Hosabale was on Saturday elected as the Sarkaryavah (General Secretary) of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the BJP’s ideological parent.

The 66-year-old Hosabale, a full-time RSS Pracharak, is now second in the RSS hierarchy after Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat.

His elevation was confirmed at the Akhila Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha, the highest decision making body of the RSS, which concluded its two-day meeting recently at Janaseva Kendra at Channenahalli on Magadi road in the outskirts of Bengaluru.

Hosabale is the third person from Karnataka to occupy an important position in the RSS, after H.V. Sheshadri and K.S. Sudarshan. Hosabale, who was the Sah Sarkaryavah since 2009, replaces Suresh ‘Bhayyaji’ Joshi, who was Sarkaryavah for 12 years. The Sarkaryavah, which is number 2 in the RSS hierarchy, has a three-year term.

Dattatreya Hosabale, who hails from Hosabale village in Soraba taluk of Shivamogga district, is multi-lingual, an erudite and effective orator. He is currently headquartered in Lucknow and looking after the BJP-RSS co-ordination.

Considered to be close to PM Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other top BJP leaders, Hosabale’s appointment could redefine the Sangh’s political relationship with the ruling BJP.

Incidentally, B.L.Santosh, who is also from Karnataka, is the second in the BJP’s party hierarchy after National President J.P. Nadda.