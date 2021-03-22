MyLAC dispatches 6.99 lakh vials of indelible ink to five poll-bound States
March 22, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Continuing with its part in the nation’s electoral process, the Mysuru-based Mysore Paints and Varnish Ltd.,(formerly Mysore LAC and Paints) the only company in India authorised to produce indelible ink, has begun the process of dispatching  6.99 lakh vials of indelible ink to five poll-bound States, including a Union Territory.

Mysore Paints and Varnish Ltd., popularly known as MyLAC, is dispatching  the vials to four States of Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala and Union Territory of Puducherry, which are going to the polls  next month.

Following a requisition from the Election Commission of India (ECI), MyLAC has started dispatching the vials to these States. 

West Bengal, which has the highest number of Assembly segments (294) as well the largest number of voters among the States going to the polls, will receive the biggest consignment of 2.7 lakh vials, followed by Tamil Nadu (234 Assembly seats) with 2.37 lakh vials, Kerala (140 Assembly segments) with 1.02 lakh vials, Assam (126 Assembly seats) with 83,860 vials and Puducherry  with 6,000 vials.

MyLAC Chairman N.V. Phaneesh told Star of Mysore that the consignments of vials are expected to reach the respective States  by Wednesday. 

Pointing out that  a total of 6.99 lakh of vials, costing Rs.11.09 crore, has been dispatched to the five poll-bound States, he said that MyLAC has followed all procedures laid out by the Government in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, for the dispatch of vials and as such there were no hurdles in transportation and distribution.

He further said that MyLAC was ready to supply more vials of ink to poll-bound States, if necessary, in short notice and added that the company will soon supply  indelible ink to wherever bypolls are being held across the country next month.

