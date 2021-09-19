Mini Vidhana Soudha to come up at Kushalnagar

Bengaluru: With Kushalnagar in Kodagu district becoming a Taluk Centre, a Mini Vidhana Soudha will be built at Kushalnagar at a cost of Rs. 10 crore, according to Revenue Minister R. Ashoka.
Replying to a question by Madikeri MLA Appachu Ranjan in the Legislative Assembly on Friday, R. Ashoka said that the process of identifying land for the construction of the Mini Vidhana Soudha has begun.
Pointing out that the construction of the building will start once the land is identified, he said that a Rs. 10 crore grant will be provided for the construction.
Replying to the MLA’s another question on distribution of land to Ex-Servicemen, Ashoka said that 544 Ex-Servicemen from Kodagu district have sought land and 56 of them have been allotted land. In respect of others, the Government will begin the allotment depending upon the availability of land, he added.
Replying to yet another question on Land conversion issue, the Minister said that a total of 3,413 applications have been received in the period from Jan. 1, 2019 to Aug. 31, 2021 seeking land use conversion, out of which 1,544 applications have been accepted, while 952 have been rejected and the rest 917 are kept pending. He pointed out that 1,383 out of the accepted applications have been disposed off by allowing permission for land use conversion.
We need super speciality hospital in kodagu..which kodagu people are demanding since decades.
We dint demand or ask for vidana soudha now..make it after doing human neccessary at priority.
I remember, as I was in the middle school, that Kengal Hanumanthiah , the then CM announced after shifting the capital from Mysuru to Bengaluru, that a Vidhana Soudha, worthy of that garden City will be built and named a budget. That was in 1952. The building was then loaded with all kinds of decoration and expensive internal strucral design that the budget amount allocated was trebling very quickly. Nehru then the PM blindly supported every state CM, who were Congress Party members, and brushed aside the warnings that Kengal ‘s Vidhana Soudha will costs a horeesndous amount in the end, and many suspected that the contracts for the construction were awarded to Kengal’s friends and in the end crores of Rupees will go back to Kengal. Nehru dismissed it as the opposition propaganda. In the end , after inauguration, he realised the mammoth budget t this Vidha Soudha swallowed and still needing more decoration, he asked Kengal to set up an enquiry – that was the rumour then. The enquiry team was again packed with Kengal’s friends and Kengal was cleared of any wrong doing by this sham enquiry committee.
This mini Vidhan Soudha, not needed it appears, as there is health care need as a priority. But then construction of a grand building neeeds contractors, the eventual slice from contract money to the pockets of the politicians in power.
Kengal invented the corruption on a grand scale in 1952-just 5 years after independence, and the disease has spread from politicians to administrators, institutions and finally the society. Jai Hind! vive la corruption!!