Mini Vidhana Soudha to come up at Kushalnagar

September 19, 2021

Bengaluru: With Kushalnagar in Kodagu district becoming a Taluk Centre, a Mini Vidhana Soudha will be built at Kushalnagar at a cost of Rs. 10 crore, according to Revenue Minister R. Ashoka.

Replying to a question by Madikeri MLA Appachu Ranjan in the Legislative Assembly on Friday, R. Ashoka said that the process of identifying land for the construction of the Mini Vidhana Soudha has begun.

Pointing out that the construction of the building will start once the land is identified, he said that a Rs. 10 crore grant will be provided for the construction.

Replying to the MLA’s another question on distribution of land to Ex-Servicemen, Ashoka said that 544 Ex-Servicemen from Kodagu district have sought land and 56 of them have been allotted land. In respect of others, the Government will begin the allotment depending upon the availability of land, he added.

Replying to yet another question on Land conversion issue, the Minister said that a total of 3,413 applications have been received in the period from Jan. 1, 2019 to Aug. 31, 2021 seeking land use conversion, out of which 1,544 applications have been accepted, while 952 have been rejected and the rest 917 are kept pending. He pointed out that 1,383 out of the accepted applications have been disposed off by allowing permission for land use conversion.