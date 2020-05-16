Minister lauds District Administration, people

May 16, 2020

Jubilant Generics to adopt 10 villages and distribute 50,000 free kits

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru District in-charge Minister S.T. Somashekar has appreciated the officials, led by DC Abhiram G. Sankar, for their sincere efforts in containing COVID-19.

“Combating the spread of infection is not an easy task. The officials have successfully contained the spread of the virus. I thank Health and other Department employees for their efforts,” he said. The Minister was speaking at Mysuru city and rural BJP workers meet in city last evening.

“A Government cannot alone achieve this. Party workers, people, officers, doctors, Police, healthcare workers, ASHA workers and the general public. All have cooperated and on behalf of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, I extend my gratitude,” he said.

The Minister said that Nanjangud-based Jubilant Generics where over 74 COVID-19 positive cases were reported, has agreed to adopt 10 villages around the factory and contribute to overall development of the areas. “Jubilant Generics has agreed to adopt 10 villages and will distribute 50,000 free food kits to villagers. I have brought the issue to the notice of the CM and Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar and a meeting was held with the owners of Jubilant Generics and they have agreed to this proposal,” Somashekar said.

On ASHA workers, who have selflessly worked towards containing the killer disease, the Minister said that each ASHA worker will be paid an extra Rs. 3,000 for their work as an encouragement. “The Co-operation Department is footing the expenditure and for this, Rs. 12.37 crore is needed. Money is not important here but service of ASHA workers has to be remembered,” he said.

On the Excel Plant solid legacy waste removal project taken up by Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, Somashekar said, “All the development works in Mysuru will be taken up stage by stage and I have brought to the CM’s notice the MP’s project. It will be approved soon,” the Minister said.