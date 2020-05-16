District Minister visits Chamundi Hill, Palace and Bishop House

May 16, 2020

Prays outside the temple to make India free of Coronavirus just as Mysuru is COVID-free

Mysore/Mysuru: Delighted with Mysuru District becoming COVID-19 free, District Minister S.T. Somashekar visited Chamundeshwari temple atop Chamundi Hill this morning and offered special prayers to the deity as a mark of gratitude.

The Minister offered prayers to the deity standing outside the temple as it has been shut for devotees due to lockdown regulations. The Minister, other people’s representatives and officials received ‘arati’ from the temple priest while maintaining social distancing at the spot.

Speaking to presspersons, Somashekar said that he has prayed Goddess Chamundeshwari to make the entire country free of the Coronavirus just as Mysuru has become free of the deadly pandemic. He said that a decision on re-opening the temple for devotees will be taken in the coming days.

Somashekar later paid a visit to Mysore Palace and met Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar. This was a courtesy call as Yaduveer was not present when Somashekar had called on Pramoda Devi Wadiyar after taking over as Mysuru Districtin-charge Minister last month.

Thereafter, the Minister paid a courtesy visit to the Bishop House on Mysuru-Bengaluru Road and sought the blessings of Bishop Rev. Fr. K.A. William.

MP Pratap Simha, MLAs G.T. Devegowda, S.A. Ramdas and L.Nagendra, BJP leader H.V. Rajeev, DCP Dr. A.N. Prakash Gowda, DHO Dr. Venkatesh and other officials accompanied the Minister.