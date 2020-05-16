Thirteen COVID-19 positive cases in Mandya yesterday

May 16, 2020

Mandya: Thirteen people including three children have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Mandya district yesterday. The number of positive cases in the district has now risen to 49.

According to the report, all the 13 persons who tested positive had arrived from Mumbai and had quarantined themselves. They include two girls aged six and nine, a 15-year-old boy, eight males and two females, who have been kept in isolation at MIMS Hospital.

As of now, 19 persons have recovered and have been discharged from the hospital and 30 persons are undergoing treatment.

28 cases in K.R. Pet alone

Out of the total 49 positive cases traced in the district, 28 positive cases are from K.R. Pet alone and all these positive cases are linked to Mumbai and Maharashtra which has created panic among those in K.R. Pet and Nagamangala taluk.