MLA appeals COVID-19 recovered to donate blood plasma

October 13, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: MLA L. Nagendra has appealed people who have recovered from the deadly COVID-19 pandemic to come forward for blood plasma donation in large numbers. He was speaking after felicitating plasma donors at ‘Plasma Donors – Life Savers’ plasma donation camp organised at Jeevadhara Blood Bank Centre on Sayyaji Rao Road here on Sunday.

Appealing COVID-19 recovered people to voluntarily come forward for plasma donation as it greatly helps in saving the lives of other infected persons, Nagendra said that more than 30 persons have voluntarily donated blood plasma so far and more number of recovered persons must come forward for doing the same. He further said that the Government in order to promote plasma donation, is giving an incentive of Rs. 5,000 for every donor.

Jeevadhara Blood Bank Chief Dr. Girish said that the donated blood will be grouped as Plasma, RBC and Platelets and given to three recipients. As such, every donor can be understood to have saved three lives, he said.

Explaining the significance of blood donation, Dr. Girish said that the camp is held with all COVID-19 safety and precautionary measures in place and appealed the people to voluntarily donate blood.

Six plasma donors — Shivashankar, Ravikumar, Nidesh, Shreyas, Abhilash and Vikram Kumar — were felicitated on the occasion.

Muthanna of Jeevadhara Blood Bank, Leaders Vikram Iyengar, Ajay Shastri, Anil Kumar, Kadakola Jagadish, Devendra, Anand and Kumar Kashyap were present during the occasion.