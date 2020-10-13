‘Yogakshema Yatra’ draws to a close

October 13, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The week-long ‘Yogakshema Yatra,’ launched by KR BJP MLA S.A. Ramdas in his Assembly segment in order to hear grievances of the people and the difficulties faced by them during the COVID-19 times, ended on Sunday with the valedictory held at Brahmasthana Kalyana Mantapa on Sahukar Channaiah Road in city.

The Yatra on the seventh and final day took place near Kavita Bakery in Thonchikoppal of Ward 43, during which Ramdas along with officials went to the doorsteps of the people and heard their grievances.

Speaking on the occasion, Ramdas said that over 100 officials from over 23 Departments and 270 booth-level party workers took part in the week-long ‘padayatra,’ for which he was thankful to them.

Announcing that a massive Job Fair (Udyoga Mela) will be organised for unemployed youths of KR Assembly segment, Ramdas said that this Mela aims to provide employment to a thousand youths at first. Already 12 companies have come forward for providing employment and the process of contacting some more companies is on, he said and added that measures for admitting dropout children in schools have already been taken. He further said that the next 100 days is crucial for making the Yatra a success.

MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde said that MCC staff got an opportunity to personally see and hear the problems and difficulties faced by the common man. He further said that the Yatra provided an opportunity for the officials to closely interact with the people.

City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta said that the Yatra is a special effort by MLA Ramdas to hear public grievances. Such Yatras will enhance the spirit of democracy, he added.

All the officials and booth-level party workers involved in the Yatra were felicitated on the occasion.

K.R. Hospital faculty Dr. Prashanth and Dr. Preethi, KR BJP leaders M. Vadivelu, Om Srinivas, J. Ravi, Balakrishna, Noor Fatima, Cable Nagendra, Vidya, Mallikarjun, Prasad Babu, M.P. Rajesh and others were present during the valedictory.