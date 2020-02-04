Minister Sriramulu invites Pramoda Devi for daughter’s wedding

February 4, 2020

Mysuru/Mysore: Health Minister B. Sriramulu visited the Mysore Palace yesterday and invited Pramoda Devi Wadiyar for his daughter’s wedding at Bangalore Palace on Mar. 4 and 5.

Pramoda Devi presented Sriramulu with a silk shawl and told the Minister that she would attend the wedding. The titular head of Mysore Royal family, Yaduveer Wadiyar was not in city yesterday, it is learnt.

Sriramulu’s daughter, Rakshitha, got engaged to Lalith Kumar at a private hotel in Bengaluru last December. The event was attended by CM B.S. Yediyurappa, Ministers and MLAs.

The Health Minister, who later addressed media, assured the public about all the preventive measures taken by the Ministry to prevent the outbreak of Coronavirus in the State. He also reiterated that special wards have been set up at all the district and taluk hospitals. He further added, “in case of any outbreak, the Government will get the required medicines from other countries and also bear the cost of the treatment.”

When asked about the present Cabinet expansion, Sriramulu said that he doesn’ want to haggle the CM in giving him the Deputy CM portfolio and would respect the party’s decision.

