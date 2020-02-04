Minister Sriramulu invites Pramoda Devi for daughter’s wedding
News

Minister Sriramulu invites Pramoda Devi for daughter’s wedding

February 4, 2020

Mysuru/Mysore: Health Minister B. Sriramulu visited the Mysore Palace yesterday and invited Pramoda Devi Wadiyar for his daughter’s wedding at Bangalore Palace on Mar. 4 and 5. 

Pramoda Devi presented Sriramulu with a silk shawl and told the Minister that she would attend the wedding. The titular head of Mysore Royal family, Yaduveer Wadiyar was not in city yesterday, it is learnt.

Sriramulu’s daughter, Rakshitha, got engaged to Lalith Kumar at a private hotel in Bengaluru last December. The event was attended by CM B.S. Yediyurappa, Ministers and MLAs.

Minister Sriramulu invites Pramoda Devi-1

The Health Minister, who later addressed media, assured the public about all the preventive measures taken by the Ministry to prevent the outbreak of Coronavirus in the State. He also reiterated that special wards have been set up at all the district and taluk hospitals. He further added, “in case of any outbreak, the Government will get the required medicines from other countries and also bear the cost of the treatment.”

When asked about the present Cabinet expansion, Sriramulu said that he doesn’ want to haggle the CM in giving him the Deputy CM portfolio and would respect the party’s decision.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching